Skip navigation
Menu
Image_Chargedot.jpg
News>Mergers & Acquisitions

ABB Buys Provider of Electric Vehicle Chargers

ABB recently announced plans to purchase a majority stake of Chargedot, a Chinese e-mobility solution provider.

ABB, Zurich, Switzerland, announced plans to acquire a majority stake of 67% percent in Shanghai Chargedot New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (Chargedot), a Chinese e-mobility solution provider.

Since its establishment in 2009, Shanghai-based Chargedot has supplied AC and DC charging stations, as well as the software platform, to a range of customers that includes electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers, EV charging network operators and real estate developers. Chargedot has about 185 employees.

The press release said Chargedot is a natural fit for ABB because it already offers solutions from grid distribution to charging points for cars and trucks, as well as for the electrification of ships, railways, buses and cable cars.

The acquisition will strengthen ABB’s relationship with Chinese EV manufacturers and broaden the company’s e-mobility portfolio with hardware and software developed specifically for local requirements. 

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Wire_Cable_Getty_kasezo.jpg
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to Acquire Anixter International
Nov 08, 2019
CEPSA-Tower-Skyline-Madrid1200.jpg
Signify to Acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for $1.4 billion in Cash
Oct 23, 2019
CEPSA-Tower-Skyline-Madrid1200.jpg
Signify to Acquire Cooper Lighting Solutions for $1.4 billion in Cash
Oct 15, 2019
Tounge Associates Works with Pompeo Group in Sale of Optic Arts
Sep 20, 2019