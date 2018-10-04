Buckles-Smith to Acquire Fresno’s Allied Electric

Buckles-Smith of Santa Clara, CA, has entered an agreement to acquire Allied Electric of Fresno, CA, according to a company press release.

Allied Electric has served California’s Central Valley customers for over 50 years as a family-owned, independent distributor out of its single location in Fresno, CA. Allied has built a reputation for strong customer service and technical expertise with some of the best people in the industry including the leadership team of Mark Saldivar, Robin Wiggins, Sal Mandal and Craig Barnes who will continue to run Allied as a business unit of Buckles-Smith.

Buckles-Smith has been serving the Bay Area electrical markets since 1939 and has seven locations encompassing the greater Bay Area and Sacramento. Allied Electric’s served geography is directly adjacent to the territory served by Buckles-Smith. The combination of Allied and Buckles-Smith will form one of the largest independently owned distributors based in California and the West, and will remain part of the Affiliated-Distributors group of leading distributors in North America.

"Both companies have strong reputations among OEMs, End Users and contractors for broad and deep inventory, technical expertise and service. The scale of our combined organizations will allow us to bring even more innovative resources to the markets of Northern California," said Art Cook, CEO of Buckles-Smith, in the press release.

Buckles-Smith was ranked #88 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2018 Top 200 Electrical Distributors list, with 150 employees and eight locations.