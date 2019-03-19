CED Builds Branch Network in Louisiana with Acquisition of Nu-Lite Electrical Wholesalers

Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED), Irving, TX, acquired Nu-Lite Electrical Wholesalers, Harahan, LA. According to information from CED, Nu-Lite’s six locations will continue to be led by Rick Corales and will become the Nu-Lite Division in the company’s Mountain Central Division. In addition to its Harahan headquarters in the suburban New Orleans metro, Nu-Lite operates branches in Hammond, Harvey, Mandeville, New Orleans and Slidell. CED had eight locations in Louisiana