Menu
New_Orleans_skyline
News>Mergers & Acquisitions

CED Builds Branch Network in Louisiana with Acquisition of Nu-Lite Electrical Wholesalers

CED had eight locations in Louisiana prior to the acquisition and will now be operating 14 branches in the state.

Consolidated Electrical Distributors (CED), Irving, TX, acquired Nu-Lite Electrical Wholesalers, Harahan, LA. According to information from CED, Nu-Lite’s six locations will continue to be led by Rick Corales and will become the Nu-Lite Division in the company’s Mountain Central Division. In addition to its Harahan headquarters in the suburban New Orleans metro, Nu-Lite operates branches in Hammond, Harvey, Mandeville, New Orleans and Slidell. CED had eight locations in Louisiana

All access premium subscription

Subscribe to Electrical Wholesaling Premium and gain access to Electrical Marketing content including in-depth news analysis, proprietary industry data and much more.

Subscribe

TAGS: News
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Platinum_Tools_gang
NSI to Merge with Platinum Tools
Mar 14, 2019
New_York_Skyline
Electra USA Invests in New York’s Hellman Electric and Gilston Electrical
Mar 14, 2019
Wiseway Supply Acquires Kentucky Lighting & Supply
Mar 11, 2019
Stanpro and Standard logos
Lighting Merger in Canada: Standard and Stanpro Join Forces
Feb 15, 2019