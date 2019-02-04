Klein Tools Acquires Wattmaster, Alco Brands in Melbourne in Australia

Klein Tools has acquired Australia’s Wattmaster and Alco brands, based in Carrum Downs, a suburb of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. Klein Tools acquired substantially all of the business assets of Wattmaster and Alco parent company ElMako Pty Ltd, with no further specifics of the asset transaction terms disclosed.

Having celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2013, Wattmaster markets and distributes one of Australia’s best-known ranges of electrician's tools, instruments and consumables. Sister brand Alco was the first in market to provide a comprehensive range of metal cable glands designed in Australia to meet Australian and international standards.

“The Wattmaster business is very appealing to Klein Tools as we continue to expand our Australian-market presence Thomas Klein, Sr., chairman of Klein Tools, said in the press release. “Wattmaster and Klein Tools have much in common, including loyal customers and reputations for high-quality products. We believe our combined resources will present additional growth opportunities, and we’re excited to welcome Wattmaster and Alco to the Klein Tools family.”