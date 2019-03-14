NSI to Merge with Platinum Tools

NSI Industries, Huntersville, NC, announced a merger with the Newbury Park, CA-based Platinum Tools, expanding its product portfolio and market reach, while creating new value for a wide range of customers. Platinum Tools is a provider of datacom products that assist with the preparation, installation, hand termination and testing of wire and cable.

“The Platinum Tools product portfolio is entirely complementary to our NSI electrical solutions and will add immediate category depth,” said G. R. Schrotenboer, CEO, NSI Industries, in the press release. “Platinum Tools shares our dedication to offer the best quality products designed for efficient and easy installation, while bringing economic value to contractors, electricians and installers.”

Platinum Tools’ portfolio includes cable management solutions, structured wiring products, tester kits, cutters, crimpers and other products for electrical, industrial, security, audio/video, commercial, residential, datacom and telecom applications.

“Our new combined strength, including our mutual commitments to delivering outstanding attention and service to our customers, creates substantial opportunities for us to offer a broad array of unique and industry-leading solutions to our customers,” said Lee Sachs, president, Platinum Tools, in the press release. “We are excited about this partnership with NSI Industries and the value it will bring to our respective customers.”

Founded in 1997, Platinum Tools employs approximately 40 people and will continue to operate out of Newbury Park.