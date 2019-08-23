USESI Expands in Metropolitan Philly Area with Purchase of Franklin Electric

USESI quietly bolstered its business in southern New Jersey and Philadelphia with the acquisition of Franklin Electric Co., Moorestown, NJ, which was ranked #134 on the 2019 Top 200 ranking. The company reported 2018 sales of $44.2 million, six locations and 91 employees. Franklin Electric acquired Griffith Electric Supply, Trenton, NJ, in 2016. USESI, Middletown, CT, does not report data for the Top 200, but EW’s editors estimated its rank at #15 with an estimated employee count.

News of the acquisition was posted on LinkedIn and in David Gordon’s Electrical Trends.

Before the Franklin Electric acquisition, USESI had more than 80 locations. USESI operates branches along the Eastern Seaboard through independently branded distribution companies it has acquired over the years, including Duplex Electrical Supply Corp., Electrical Wholesalers Inc., Electrical Wholesalers Inc., HZ Electric Supply, Lade-Danlar, Main Electric Supply (New Jersey), Maurice Electrical Supply Co., Monarch Electric Co., Standard Electric Supply, Wiedenbach Brown, Yale Electric Supply, and USESI Renewable Solutions.