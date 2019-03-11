Wiseway Supply Acquires Kentucky Lighting & Supply

Wiseway Supply, Florence, KY, founded in 1972 by Biz and Jackie Cain, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Kentucky Lighting & Supply, Lexington, KY.

Wiseway Supply, with seven branches located in the greater Cincinnati market, is based in northern Kentucky. Kentucky Lighting & Supply, with three branches, is based about 75 miles down I-75 from Wiseway in Lexington. These two markets are contiguous with virtually no overlap of customers or sales personnel. This acquisition expands Wiseway Supply’s service area, now encompassing 10 branches, from central Ohio to central Kentucky with many key customers beyond that geography.

John Cain, Wiseway Supply’s owner and president, said in the press release, “This acquisition brings together two great teams with very similar cultures and a focus on customer service. Keeping the staff and vendors in place will ensure that our central Kentucky customers receive the same products and service they have been accustomed to from the Kentucky Lighting & Supply team recently lead by Paula Minton. The acquisition of Kentucky Lighting & Supply fits well with our long-term plan of strategic, profitable growth.”

Paula Minton, Kentucky Lighting & Supply’s former general manager will join Wiseway’s executive team as VP, Showrooms. She will be the face of Wiseway Supply in Lexington. She said in the press release, “John and I have known and respected each other for over 25 years. I am confident that the Wiseway Supply Team will continue our business in much the same manner we have done for more than 60 years. Wiseway Supply will be able to service our very diverse customer base, perhaps even driving faster growth in our footprint with their innovative solutions and processes. We feel very comfortable handing over the reins to Wiseway Supply.”