$200 Early-Bird Discount for IDEA’s eBiz Ends July 31st

Planning for the IDEA eBiz 2019 conference is well underway, and a $200 early-bird discount is still available for the event, which will be held Sept. 16-18 in Philadelphia. You can get the discount by registering before July 31 by clicking here.

The event, designed for IDEA customers who work in eCommerce, ERP content and EDI, coincides with the much-anticipated launch of the new IDEA Connector platform. The new version of IDEA Connector, a master data management solution, is ushering in a new era of efficiency for distributors and manufacturers with new capabilities for accessing product and pricing data for use in both eCommerce and ERP systems. IDEA Connector serves over 7,000 distributor locations and includes product data for more than 2.5 million SKUs, representing over 700 manufacturer brands and 3,000 subbrands.

“Every IDEA customer should be sending a person to this meeting. Not only are the sessions dedicated to IDEA’s applications and services, but it’s a great opportunity to give direct feedback on products, network with others, find solutions to problems and discover new ways to automate and innovate,” said Larry Stern, president of Standard Electric Supply Co., Milwaukee, WI, in the press release.