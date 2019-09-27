Acclaim Lighting Names ULA as Exclusive Distributor for Australia and New Zealand

Acclaim Lighting recently named ULA Group as its new exclusive distributor in Australia and New Zealand. ULA Group is known for its tailored architectural and LED digital lighting solutions.

“We are very excited to announce our new partnership with Acclaim Lighting and to expand our architectural lighting offerings,” said Cuono (Con) Biviano, managing director of ULA Group, in the press release.

“A partnership with ULA was a logical step for us to move forward in the Australian and New Zealand market and is an important piece of our growth strategy,” added Eric Loader, director of sales and marketing for Acclaim Lighting.

ULA Group serves small and large companies, as well as works with major installation customers to provide clients with market-leading visual solutions and services. The growing company offers an extensive portfolio of brands and maintains offices throughout Australia and New Zealand.