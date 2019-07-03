AD Hosts Second Annual Finance & HR Summit

More than 180 attendees from 114 Affiliated Distributor (AD) distributors and service providers from nine different industries attended the second annual AD Finance & HR Summit. The Summit took place June 3-5, 2019 in St. Paul, MN. The program included HR and finance topics, and featured networking roundtables, keynote speeches, concurrent educational sessions and a service provider tour.

Heather Fleming, people operations manager at Van Meter, Inc., Cedar Rapids, IA, said in the press release, “It was time well spent. The Summit provided great opportunities for learning and networking as well as just the right mix of take-aways for strategic thinking and items to implement right away to make an impact on your company.”

“Networking has continuously been rated one of the top benefits of the AD membership,” added Neil Cohen, AD senior VP-Human Resources, in the release. “This Summit provides an excellent opportunity to extend that networking power to the Finance and HR decision-makers at AD independent distributors, so they can take industry knowledge, best practices, and action items back to their businesses.