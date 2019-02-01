Affiliated Distributors’ Electrical Member Sales Grew +8% 2018

AD (Affiliated Distributors), Wayne, PA, the contractor and industrial products wholesale buying/marketing group, reported a +11% increase in member sales across its 12 divisions, totaling $41.4 Billion in 2018. Purchases from AD suppliers grew by 13% in 2018.

On a same store basis, by industry, 2018 PHCP (Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Piping) sales were up 12%; Industrial/Power Transmission sales were up +11%; Electrical sales were up +8%; and Building Materials was up +4%. By country, same store sales in the U.S. grew +10%; Canada was up +8% and Mexico grew +10%.

Bill Weisberg, AD’s Chairman and CEO, reflected on the year in a press release, “2018 was an exceptional year, we broke sales, purchases and distribution records across all AD divisions, and we added value to our members and suppliers through our innovative programs. Our most notable strategic accomplishment in 2018 was AD’s transition to member ownership. Given that ownership was not mandatory, we are particularly gratified that over 500 members chose to become AD owners. Collectively, these members represent 95% of AD’s business and include every member of every divisional board.

“Using our unique economies of scale, we also delivered added value on a number of strategic fronts. AD eCommerce Solutions ended the year with close to 4 million SKUsS across six AD divisions and increased the number of AD members using our content on their live Digital Branches by 91%. AD members saved $8.3 million using AD Procurement Services, which represents more than a $3 million increase compared to 2017. AD HR Services provided our members with over $1.5 million in value.”