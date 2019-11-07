Skip navigation
Affiliated Distributors Increases Member Sales by +13% to $35 billion

Both U.S. and Canadian same-store sales also grew, although Mexico saw a slight decrease.

AD, a member-owned contractor and industrial products wholesale buying and marketing group, reported a +13% increase in member sales across its 12 divisions in the first nine months of 2019, totaling $35 billion.

On a same-store basis by business unit, nine-month plumbing, heating, cooling and pipe sales were up +5%; industrial and power transmission sales were up +4%; electrical sales were up +3%; and building materials were up +2%. Same-store sales in the U.S. grew +4%, Canada grew +5% and Mexico decreased -5%.

