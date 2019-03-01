Amazon to Move into its New DC Neighborhood in a Big Way

Wondering what Amazon's new East Coast headquarters in Crystal City, VA, will look like? You have got to check out the video below by JBG Smith, the developer working on the project.

For more information on this project check out National Landing web-site. According to info by JBG Smith, "Amazon refers to its new Northern Virginia hub as National Landing, a newly coined neighborhood that includes Crystal City, the eastern portion of Pentagon City and the northern piece of Potomac Yard. The company said it will invest $2.5 billion, create over 25,000 high-paying jobs and occupy 4 million square feet of office space, with the opportunity to expand to 8 million sq feet."