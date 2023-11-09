That’s Billion with a “B” - Schneider Seals $3-Billion Deal with Compass Datacenters

Schneider Electric announced at its Capital Markets Day meeting with investors on November 9 that it had inked a $3 billion multi-year agreement with Compass Datacenters. The agreement extends the companies' existing relationship that integrates their respective supply chains to manufacture and deliver prefabricated modular data center solutions.

Chris Crosby, CEO, Compass Datacenters, said in the press release that Schneider provides Compass with "pre-fabricated data center power rooms." "Our collaborative efforts will allow us to meet the increasing demands from our customers to deliver cutting-edge data center solutions in an innovative manner," he said in the release.

Since the inception of the initial agreement between the companies, Schneider Electric has manufactured and delivered about 150 modular data center solutions to Compass from its West Chester, OH, operation, according to the release. As demand for more data center solutions increase, the 110,000-sq-ft Red Oak, TX operation adjacent to the Compass headquarters that the companies jointly operate to develop prefabricated modular data centers will also be used to support projected growth.

"We are proud that Compass chose Schneider Electric as their data center partner because we can provide the infrastructure they require in a predictable and reliable manner," said Aamir Paul, president, Schneider Electric North America, in the release. "The extension of our agreement to continue innovating will address future demands to serve customers in industries ranging from cloud and service providers to semiconductors and EV's, healthcare and telecommunication, among others."