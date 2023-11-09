  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from News

    West Midlands Gigafactory
    Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
    Hyundai
    Dsg Ames New Branch
    171881846 © Anna Zasimova / DreamsTime
    100th Anniversary 171881846 100 Anniversary &copy; Anna Zasimova Dreamstime 1920
    58217280 © Jakub Jirsak / DreamsTime
    Building Market Share Photo 58217280 &copy; Jakub Jirsak Dreamstime
    60886103 © Kheng Ho Toh_DreamsTime
    Rep Appointment Illustration 60886103 &copy; Kheng Ho Toh Dreamstime
    104750065 © Sashkinw / DreamsTime
    Data Center Photo 104750065 &copy; Sashkinw Dreamstime
    1. News

    That’s Billion with a “B” - Schneider Seals $3-Billion Deal with Compass Datacenters

    Nov. 9, 2023
    Schneider says the skyrocketing generation & consumption of data, due in part to new AI applications, requires a new breed of data centers that can be standardized in their design, manufactured efficiently and delivered more quickly at a lower cost.

    Schneider Electric announced at its Capital Markets Day meeting with investors on November 9  that it had inked a $3 billion multi-year agreement with Compass Datacenters. The agreement extends the companies' existing relationship that integrates their respective supply chains to manufacture and deliver prefabricated modular data center solutions.

    Chris Crosby, CEO, Compass Datacenters, said in the press release that Schneider provides Compass with "pre-fabricated data center power rooms." "Our collaborative efforts will allow us to meet the increasing demands from our customers to deliver cutting-edge data center solutions in an innovative manner," he said in the release.

    Since the inception of the initial agreement between the companies, Schneider Electric has manufactured and delivered about 150 modular data center solutions to Compass from its West Chester, OH, operation, according to the release. As demand for more data center solutions increase, the 110,000-sq-ft Red Oak, TX operation adjacent to the Compass headquarters that the companies jointly operate to develop prefabricated modular data centers will also be used to support projected growth.

     "We are proud that Compass chose Schneider Electric as their data center partner because we can provide the infrastructure they require in a predictable and reliable manner," said Aamir Paul, president, Schneider Electric North America, in the release. "The extension of our agreement to continue innovating will address future demands to serve customers in industries ranging from cloud and service providers to semiconductors and EV's, healthcare and telecommunication, among others."