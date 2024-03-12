Sonepar Reports $13.8 Billion in 2023 U.S. Sales

Sonepar, the world’s largest distributor of electrical equipment, solutions, and services reported global sales of €33.3 billion (approximately $36.8 billion US) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. Its U.S. sales through a network of 491 branches in this country were approximately $13.8 billion. The company now has 11,000 employees in the United States.
In 2023, Sonepar says it grew faster than the market and completed 13 acquisitions, mainly in the United States, representing 1,143 new associates. These acquisitions generate in aggregate approximately €1billion (approximately $1.1 billion US) in annual sales.
The company continued to leverage its transformation on a global scale, making progress in sustainability, social responsibility, supply chain and digital. Its omnichannel platform achieved over €1 billion in sales and is now live in six countries. As part of its supply chain modernization program, Sonepar completed 10 automation projects in distribution centers around the world.
A focus on green products and solutions
Sonepar serves the largest community of installers, industry, and infrastructures, and its Green Offer, the first indicator in the industry to compare environmental performance at the product level, is now live in six countries. Sonepar has a major focus on being a world leader in the sales of energy-efficient products and solution, and in 2023, achieved €2 billion (approximately $2.2 billion US) sales of renewable energy related products. The company was also awarded by EcoVadis, the world’s largest provider of sustainability ratings, a bronze rating in sustainability, placing it in the top 15% of companies in the wholesale of machinery and equipment industry.
“2023 could be summarized in two words: stability and agility,” said Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO, in the press release. “We continued the deployment of our strategy, and, against a backdrop of economic slowdown, our teams have demonstrated exceptional adaptability to deliver remarkable performance. We delivered our best year ever in terms of sales, and one of the milestones of 2023 was undoubtedly the declaration of our purpose reflecting our CSR commitments and unifying the Group for the decades to come.”