  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from News

    Optec LED Lighting
    Photo 104750065 / Sashkinw / Dreamstime
    Related Companies / Wynn
    Photo 18019342 / Dejan Krsmanovi / Dreamstime
    Today&apos;s Electrical Economy - Episode 91- March 11, 2024 Update
    Today&apos;s Electrical Economy - Episode 91- March 11, 2024 Update
    Today&apos;s Electrical Economy - Episode 91- March 11, 2024 Update
    Today&apos;s Electrical Economy - Episode 91- March 11, 2024 Update
    Today&apos;s Electrical Economy - Episode 91- March 11, 2024 Update
    sonepar_2024_logo_final
    sonepar_2024_logo_final
    sonepar_2024_logo_final
    sonepar_2024_logo_final
    sonepar_2024_logo_final
    1. News

    Sonepar Reports $13.8 Billion in 2023 U.S. Sales

    March 12, 2024
    Sonepar now has 491 branches in the United States.

    Sonepar, the world’s largest distributor of electrical equipment, solutions, and services reported global sales of €33.3 billion (approximately $36.8 billion US) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. Its U.S. sales through a network of 491 branches in this country were approximately $13.8 billion. The company now has 11,000 employees in the United States.

    In 2023, Sonepar says it grew faster than the market and completed 13 acquisitions, mainly in the United States, representing 1,143 new associates. These acquisitions generate in aggregate approximately €1billion (approximately $1.1 billion US) in annual sales.

    The company continued to leverage its transformation on a global scale, making progress in sustainability, social responsibility, supply chain and digital. Its omnichannel platform achieved over €1 billion in sales and is now live in six countries. As part of its supply chain modernization program, Sonepar completed 10 automation projects in distribution centers around the world.

    Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO
    Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO
    Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO
    Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO
    Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO
    Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO

    A focus on green products and solutions

    Sonepar serves the largest community of installers, industry, and infrastructures, and its Green Offer, the first indicator in the industry to compare environmental performance at the product level, is now live in six countries. Sonepar  has a major focus on being a world leader in the sales of energy-efficient products and solution, and in 2023, achieved €2 billion (approximately $2.2 billion US) sales of renewable energy related products. The company was also awarded by EcoVadis, the world’s largest provider of sustainability ratings, a bronze rating in sustainability, placing it in the top 15% of companies in the wholesale of machinery and equipment industry.

    “2023 could be summarized in two words: stability and agility,” said Philippe Delpech, Sonepar CEO, in the press release. “We continued the deployment of our strategy, and, against a backdrop of economic slowdown, our teams have demonstrated exceptional adaptability to deliver remarkable performance. We delivered our best year ever in terms of sales, and one of the milestones of 2023 was undoubtedly the declaration of our purpose reflecting our CSR commitments and unifying the Group for the decades to come.”

    global_website_key_figures_2023_infographic
    global_website_key_figures_2023_infographic
    global_website_key_figures_2023_infographic
    global_website_key_figures_2023_infographic
    global_website_key_figures_2023_infographic

    Related

    Optec LED Lighting
    Photo 104750065 / Sashkinw / Dreamstime
    Related Companies / Wynn
    Photo 18019342 / Dejan Krsmanovi / Dreamstime