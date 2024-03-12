Sonepar Reports $13.8 Billion in 2023 U.S. Sales

Sonepar, the world’s largest distributor of electrical equipment, solutions, and services reported global sales of €33.3 billion (approximately $36.8 billion US) for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023. Its U.S. sales through a network of 491 branches in this country were approximately $13.8 billion. The company now has 11,000 employees in the United States.

In 2023, Sonepar says it grew faster than the market and completed 13 acquisitions, mainly in the United States, representing 1,143 new associates. These acquisitions generate in aggregate approximately €1billion (approximately $1.1 billion US) in annual sales.

The company continued to leverage its transformation on a global scale, making progress in sustainability, social responsibility, supply chain and digital. Its omnichannel platform achieved over €1 billion in sales and is now live in six countries. As part of its supply chain modernization program, Sonepar completed 10 automation projects in distribution centers around the world.