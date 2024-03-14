  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    1. News

    OmniCable Launches New Communications Business Unit Built to Support Distributors Serving Enterprise and Broadband Markets

    March 14, 2024
    OmniCable said the move is intended to simplify the procurement process for broadband and electrical distributors supporting the communications market.

    With the launch of its new Communications Business Unit, Omni Cable (OmniCable), West Chester, PA, will help distributors serve enterprise applications in data centers, industrial automation and smart building distributors and companies building and operating fiber-based communications and internet networks in the broadband market.

    "As a redistributor, our allegiance lies solely in working with distributors,” said David Bemoras, president of OmniCable’s Communications Business Unit, in the press release. “Our mission is to sell exclusively to electrical and communications distributors and be there in their greatest moment of need. We have partnered with world-class suppliers to stock essential products and offer value-added services and superior logistics solutions that seamlessly integrate with our partners' operations."

