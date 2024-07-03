  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL EDITION
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from News

    Meta
    226496518 © mohd izzuan ros / Dreamstime.com

    Sponsored

    Photo 124738049 / Andrey Popov / Dreamstime
    660ddc2998a395001e881962 Survey Photo 124738049 Andrey Popov Dreamstime
    1. News

    Benchmark Your 2Q 2024 Operations Against Other Electrical Distributors

    July 3, 2024
    All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Survey conducted by Electrical Wholesaling magazine and Vertical Research Partners.

    Electrical Wholesaling is once again partnering with Vertical Research Partners (VRP) to our quarterly Electrical Distributor Survey. The Q2 2024 survey EW and VRP developed will help us provide a real-time pulse on market trends including pricing, lead times and end-market activity.

    Just click on this link to take the survey.  It will take you less than two minutes to complete, and your responses will be anonymous and strictly confidential. All respondents will get a free copy of the report so they will be able to see how their responses compared with those of other distributors. Please respond by Friday, July 12.

    Vertical Research Partners (www.verticalresearchpartners.com) is an independent equity research boutique specializing in industrial research with long-standing experience covering the Electrical Equipment sector. VRP has been conducting its own proprietary North American survey for 12 years capturing approximately $1B in sales each quarter.

    If you have questions about the survey, contact Nick Lipinski, Associate and Analyst, Vertical Research Partners at [email protected].

    This is the link to take the survey.

    Regards,

    Jim Lucy

    Editor-in-Chief

    Electrical Wholesaling magazine

     

     

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations