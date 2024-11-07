NEMA, NECA & NAW Execs Congratulate President-Elect Trump on Victory

The heads of several electrical and distribution industry trade associations issued statements congratulating President-elect Trump on his victory in this week’s election.

Debra Phillips, president and CEO of the National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) said, “NEMA congratulates and looks forward to working with President-elect Trump, Vice President-elect Vance, and the next Congress to support America’s electrical manufacturing industry. Now is a transformative time for our electrical infrastructure, and NEMA and our members will be laser focused on working alongside the Trump Administration to modernize our grid, develop resilient domestic supply chains and create good-paying American jobs for essential electrical workers.

“We also remain focused on working with this Administration and Congress to protect key energy and business provisions, including those included in President Trump’s Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) that have helped grow our economy, increase our nation’s electrical manufacturing capacity and strengthen its workforce.

“Our country has also made progress toward building a more resilient and stable grid. NEMA remains committed to working with the new Administration to continue to bolster these efforts, lower energy costs, and build more resilient communities with American energy.

“We congratulate the incoming Trump-Vance Administration and look forward to working with them along with members of both parties in Congress to forge bipartisan solutions that will accelerate progress towards electrifying America.”

At the National Electrical Contractors Association, NECA CEO David Long said, “Through this election we are reminded of our responsibility as leaders in the electrical construction industry to come together and support one another. Regardless of individual perspectives, we are united by our commitment to advancing our industry and building a brighter future for the customers and communities we serve and our hard-working employees.

“NECA will continue to advocate for policies that enhance the success of our members with sensible tax policy, permitting reform, and driving the electrification of America.”

“Our industry plays a vital role in powering the nation’s progress, and we look forward to working with the new administration to support infrastructure investment, job creation and economic stability,” added Marco Giamberardino, NECA’s senior VP of Government and Public Affairs. “Through our unified voice and collective efforts, NECA is committed to ensuring that the needs and contributions of our members are at the forefront of national policy discussions.”

The National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) said in a press statement on its website that it looks forward to working with Trump administration on supply chain and small business issues. “NAW congratulates President-elect Donald J. Trump on his election victory. As he returns to the presidency, we look forward to once again working closely with his administration on issues vital to the distribution industry and the supply chain, which represents one-third of the American economy.

“Our sector plays a crucial role in keeping goods moving and communities thriving, and we are committed to supporting policies that strengthen our industry and benefit the American workforce and economy as a whole.”