  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
  • EW DIGITAL ISSUE ARCHIVES
  • ADVERTISE

    • Latest from News

    © Endeavor Business Media
    promo_0125_v3
    WAC Lighting
    wac_keith_eagle_photo_1920

    Sponsored

    Rep Materials Co.
    67911ff5e196852f7690b122 Repcostainless
    1. News

    Rep Materials Co. Launches RMC Stainless and Expands into the Stainless Steel Market

    Jan. 22, 2025
    Coinciding with this launch, RMC Stainless unveils its new website, www.rmcstainless.com.

    Rep Materials Company (RMC), Oxnard, CA,  recently launched RMC Stainless, a new brand of stainless steel electrical raceway products. Coinciding with this launch, RMC Stainless unveils its new website, www.rmcstainless.com, to support customers exploring the stainless steel product line.

    With their stocking locations in Oxnard and Houston fully equipped, RMC Stainless is prepared to supply customers with stainless steel products from stainless rigid conduit to liquid tight fittings, designed to meet the highest quality standards. Visit www.rmcstainless.com today to explore the new website and browse the product offerings.

    Continue Reading

    Sponsored Recommendations