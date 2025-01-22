Rep Materials Co. Launches RMC Stainless and Expands into the Stainless Steel Market

Rep Materials Company (RMC), Oxnard, CA, recently launched RMC Stainless, a new brand of stainless steel electrical raceway products. Coinciding with this launch, RMC Stainless unveils its new website, www.rmcstainless.com, to support customers exploring the stainless steel product line.

With their stocking locations in Oxnard and Houston fully equipped, RMC Stainless is prepared to supply customers with stainless steel products from stainless rigid conduit to liquid tight fittings, designed to meet the highest quality standards. Visit www.rmcstainless.com today to explore the new website and browse the product offerings.