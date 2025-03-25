Schneider Electric to Invest $700 Million in U.S. Operations

Schneider Electric is planning to invest over $700 million in its U.S. operations through 2027. The company’s investments support the U.S. focus on bolstering the nation’s energy infrastructure to power AI growth, boost domestic manufacturing and strengthen energy security. The announcement comes as rising regional demand grows across data centers, utilities, manufacturing and energy infrastructure segments.



The investment is the largest planned single capital expenditure commitment by Schneider Electric in its 135-plus year history in the U.S. It includes manufacturing expansions and job growth to service demand for solutions to increase energy efficiency, scale industrial automation and deliver a more reliable grid. Coupled with previous investments in 2023 and 2024 to strengthen its North American supply chain, Schneider Electric’s latest U.S. planned investment will surpass $1 billion so far this decade. This investment is expected to create over 1,000 new jobs.



“We stand at an inflection point for the technology and industrial sectors in the U.S., driven by incredible AI growth and unprecedented energy demand. To lead the transformation ahead, we must be agile and act now to advance ambitious digitalization and efficiency goals to make an impact for generations to come,” said Aamir Paul, president of North America Operations for Schneider Electric, in the press release. “This announcement is another milestone in our responsible investment strategy at Schneider Electric, underscoring our steadfast commitment to U.S. manufacturing, our unwavering belief that jobs and technological innovation will thrive together, and making a critical impact for our customers across the growing energy and automation sectors in the U.S.”



Facility upgrades, expansions, and openings span the U.S., including but not limited to:

Mt. Juliet, TN

Constructing a new facility adjacent to the company’s recently announced facility to grow its presence in the medium-voltage market and introduce new products to the U.S. market.

Andover, MA

Opening a new power distribution unit laboratory allowing researchers to test power systems for the AI data center market. Also, a new microgrid laboratory will simulate and test fully functioning microgrids under real-world conditions.

Columbia, MO

Expanding the current plant with additional space to expand production of molded case circuit breakers and air circuit breakers.

Fairfield, OH

Transforming an existing facility by incorporating advanced manufacturing technologies and software to manufacture new products.

El Paso, TX

Expanding the company’s existing campus to keep up with growing demand to increase production of switchgear and power distribution products.

Houston, TX

Opening an Innovation Center in the heart of the U.S. energy corridor designed to provide hands-on engagement and end-to-end asset visibility with open, innovative, and AI-driven automation solutions that will support the dynamic needs of the US energy and automation landscape.



Raleigh, NC

Opening a Robotics & Motion Center of Excellence to deliver high-performance motion and robotics products, which are enhanced by AI-enabled solutions and tailored to drive efficiency and resilience in U.S. industrial operations.



Welcome, NC

Modernizing existing space for production of switchgear and power distribution products to bolster support for critical infrastructure and industries across the U.S.