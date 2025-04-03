    • Latest from News

    Trump's Tariffs Slam Electrical Stocks
    Trump's Tariffs Shake Electrical Stocks

    April 3, 2025
    The stock prices of most publicly held electrical manufacturers, distributors and contractors are being hit hard by the President's tariff plan.

    The impact of President Trump’s tariffs on electrical stocks was swift and dramatic. Following his announcement of reciprocal tariffs after the stock market closed on Wednesday, April 2, stock futures began dropping and before noon Eastern Time of the following day, several well-known electrical players that had enjoyed growth in their share prices saw double-digit decreases. According to Yahoo Finance share price data, Littelfuse shares were down -14% for the day and -26.2% since Dec. 31, 2024; WESCO shares were down as low as -11.6% in morning trading and -20.7% YTD; and Belden’s shares were down as low as -10.3% in the morning and -16.8% YTD.

    Market indices were also down dramatically lower on the morning of April 3, with the small-cap oriented Russell 2000 Index off -5.8% from the previous day; the tech-heavy NASDAQ down -4.9% for the day and in correction territory for the year with a -13.3% YTD decline. The S&P 500 was down 3.7% for the day in early trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down -3.1%.

    According to a CNBC.com report, the President’s reciprocal tariffs included a 10% baseline tariff for most countriesand tariff rates of 34% for China; 20% for the European Union; 46% on Vietnam and 32% for Taiwan. With so many electrical manufacturers sourcing products overseas, price increases across the market are expected. Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing will be offering regular updates on this fluid situation and its impact on the industry.

    About the Author

    Jim Lucy | Editor-in-Chief

    Over the past 40-plus years, hundreds of Jim’s articles have been published in Electrical Wholesaling and Electrical Marketing newsletter on topics such as the impact of amazonsupply.com and other new competitors on the electrical market’s channels of distribution, energy-efficient lighting and renewables, and local market economics. In addition to his published work, Jim regularly gives presentations on these topics to C-suite executives, industry groups and investment analysts.

    He recently launched a new subscription-based data product for Electrical Marketing that offers electrical sales potential estimates and related market data for more than 300 metropolitan areas, and in 1999 he published his first book, “The Electrical Marketer’s Survival Guide” for electrical industry executives looking for an overview of key market trends.

    While managing Electrical Wholesaling’s editorial operations, Jim and the publication’s staff won several Jesse H. Neal awards for editorial excellence, the highest honor in the business press, and numerous national and regional awards from the American Society of Business Press Editors. He has a master’s degree in Communications and a bachelor’s degree in Journalism from Glassboro State College, Glassboro, N.J. (now Rowan University).

