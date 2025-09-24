UL Solutions Expands Marketing Claim Verification  for Industrial Metaverse Adoption

UL Solutions Inc., Northbrook, IL, is expanding its evaluation and verification services into the high-growth industrial software sector, advancing what is known as the industrial metaverse — virtual manufacturing environments that use data, AI, digital twins, augmented reality and other tools to optimize physical machines and factories.

Industrial manufacturing software offerings from Siemens are the first to receive UL Verified Marks via the UL Solutions’ Marketing Claim Verification program. "By extending our Marketing Claim Verification services into the industrial software space, we are strengthening our role as the trusted authority for enabling next-generation manufacturing technologies," said Upayan Sengupta, senior vice president, Testing, Inspection and Certification, Consumer, at UL Solutions, in the press release. "Our objective approach gives both technology innovators and end users the confidence they need to pioneer new frontiers in the industrial metaverse."

The industrial metaverse employs digital tools to mirror and improve real-world industrial systems, with many potential current and future use cases. Workers, for example, can access and operate a manufacturing system remotely to collaborate and make data-based decisions on design, repairs and predictive maintenance.

UL Solutions’ related Marketing Claim Verification provides a third-party evaluation, indicating that the industrial software and advanced automation tools performed as claimed and are backed by credible evidence. Verification helps confirm that the systems powering these immersive manufacturing environments meet the performance, security and interoperability benchmarks necessary to drive the next wave of digitalization.

UL Solutions also adapted its Smart Systems Rating Program, originally designed for smart hardware, to accommodate complex software-driven technologies. The program assesses industrial control systems, remote monitoring platforms and human-machine interfaces. The program rates them on connectivity and interoperability, functional value, resiliency, cybersecurity, digital experience and the control and automation challenges unique to manufacturing environments. Smart systems assessed through the program are verified based on UL 1587, Methodology for Marketing Claim Verification: Smart System/Product Verified to level Silver/Gold/Platinum/Diamond.