CES Celebrates Two New California Branches: CES Costa Mesa & CES Placentia 

City Electric Supply (CES), Dallas, TX, recently hosted grand opening events for new two branches, CES Costa Mesa and CES Placentia, expanding its California footprint to 18 locations. The locations are situated just over 17 miles apart, enhancing support for both existing and new customers across commercial, industrial, and residential industries.

Orange County District Manager Brian Andringa said both locations were strategically chosen for their proximity to major freeways and their ability to support the fast-growing communities in the region. “The Costa Mesa branch gives us access to key areas in Orange County, including major freeways: State Route 55 and Interstate 405, local colleges, a nearby airport, and the regional fairgrounds, making it an ideal spot to serve our customers and grow our team,” he said in the press release. “We also saw a need to be in Placentia, leading us to open a location there for our customers. We are committed to providing customers with the flexibility to use our full range of services at any of our locations.”

The location of the new branches are:

City Electric Supply Costa Mesa

1387 Logan Ave., Costa Mesa, CA, 92626

City Electric Supply Placentia

1000 S. Richfield Rd., Placentia, CA 92870

City Electric Supply (CES) is a third-generation family-owned business ranked #7 on Electrical Wholesaling’s 2025 Top 100 ranking.