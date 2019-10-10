Skip navigation
Menu
san_fran_construction_1025.jpg
News

August Value of New Construction Holds Steady

The Value of New Construction continues on its steady-but-unspectacular pace, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Construction spending during August 2019 was estimated at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $1,287.3 billion, 0.1% above the revised July estimate of $1,285.6 billion. The U.S. Census Bureau said the August figure is -1.9% percent below the August 2018 estimate of $1,312.2 billion. During the first eight months of this year, construction spending amounted to $851.3 billion, -2.3% below the $871.3 billion for the same period in 2018.
 

Private construction. Spending on private construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $955 billion, nearly the revised July estimate of $954.8 billion. Residential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $507.2 billion in August, +0.9% above the revised July estimate of $502.5 billion. Nonresidential construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $447.9 billion in August, -1% . below the revised July estimate of $452.3 billion.
Private office construction maintained a healthy year-over-year pace, checking in with a +6.2% increase over Aug. 2018 to $68.8 billion. Private health care construction also came in comparatively strong, with a +4.6% YOY increase to $34.1 billion.


Public construction. In August, the estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of public construction spending was $332.3 billion, +0.4% above the revised July estimate of $330.8 billion. Educational construction was at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of $77.0 billion, +1.4% above the revised July estimate of $75.9 billion, but down -1.2% over Aug. 2018. Construction of public amusement and recreation facilities showed strong YOY data with a +15.1% increase to $14.3 billion in August.

VaCon.jpg

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
san_diego_construction1024.jpg
Dodge Momentum Index Sees Solid +4.1% Boost in September
Oct 10, 2019
NEMRA-logo_770_2.jpg
Springfield Electric Endorses NEMRA POS Standards
Oct 10, 2019
Copper-wire_GettyImages-901858684_2.jpg
Copper Prices Continue Their Puzzling Journey
Oct 10, 2019
Irby opening.jpg
Irby Announces New Downtown Facility
Oct 10, 2019