Baum Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as West Coast Regional Sales Manager

Universal Lighting Technologies Inc. (Nashville, TN): Craig Baum joined the company as the distribution channel regional sales manager for the West Coast. He will oversee agents, distributors and end users in that area. Baum’s sales region will include Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California, Arizona, Montana and New Mexico. Prior to joining Universal, Baum served as a regional lighting sales manager. He more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing and in-depth knowledge of lighting controls and electrical products.