Menu
Craig_Baum_Universal667.jpg
News

Baum Joins Universal Lighting Technologies as West Coast Regional Sales Manager

Baum will oversee agents, distributors and end users in the West Coast region.

Universal Lighting Technologies Inc. (Nashville, TN): Craig Baum joined the company as the distribution channel regional sales manager for the West Coast. He will oversee agents, distributors and end users in that area. Baum’s sales region will include Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California, Arizona, Montana and New Mexico. Prior to joining Universal, Baum served as a regional lighting sales manager. He more than 25 years of experience in sales and marketing and in-depth knowledge of lighting controls and electrical products.

TAGS: People
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Mike-Gillette-Emespro500.jpg
Enespro PPE Announces New Regional Sales Manager
Mar 27, 2019
Solar_NREL_20302.jpg
DOE to Fund $36 Million in Solar Research Projects
Mar 26, 2019
Rogers Named Summit's VP - Supplier & Product Strategy
Mar 26, 2019
jim-lillig-remke.jpg
Remke Appoints Jim Lillig as Digital Marketing Director
Mar 22, 2019