Bednarz Elected President of Minnesota's NCEMC

North Central Electrical Manufacturers Club Inc. (NCEMC) (Bloomington, MN): Pam Bednarz, area manager – Construction at Siemens Industry, has been elected by the 169 members of the North Central Electrical Manufacturers Club as their 82nd president, serving a one-year term for 2019-20. Bednarz succeeds Scott St. Marie who recently completed his one-year term as president last month.

Bednarz started her electrical industry career in 1994 after earning a BSEE from the University of Minnesota. She worked for General Electric for two years, then was hired by Siemens in 1996. She has advanced steadily in her career at Siemens from inside sales, outside sales with a contractor focus, channel sales, and is currently Siemens Industry Area Manger - Construction in our territory.

Pam Bednarz becomes the second women to serve as NCEMC president. Mary Hansen served from 1995-96). She is married with children and lives in the western suburbs of the Twin Cities.

Other members of the 2019-20 NCEMC Board of Director election results are: Vice President: Mike Skovran, EMS Partners, Lakeville, MN; Secretary: Joe Shallbetter, States Electric Manufacturing, Minneapolis, MN; Treasurer: Randy Kuzel, AJB Sales, Minneapolis, MN; Past President: Scott St. Marie, Mlazgar Associates, Eden Prairie, MN; Director: Chris Lee, CSP, MRL Company, Minneapolis; Director: Keith Severson, Mlazgar Associates, Eden Prairie; Director: Wendy Anderson, Rouzer Group, St. Louis Park, MN; Director: Al Palmer, CSP, Core4 Technologies, Bloomington; Director: Travis Olson, CSP, Grissinger-Johnson Sales, Plymouth, MN; and Director: Gary Wilcox, Electrotech Inc., Minneapolis.