Border States Electric Expands PVF Market Segment

In an effort to expand the pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) segment of its industrial market, Border States Electric (BSE), Fargo, ND, has hired six individuals with technical expertise and sales and operations experience in this segment. Ken, Brandon and Chuck Keller are part of this team with 98 years of combined PVF experience. They have long-standing business relationships with critical PVF vendors and many current BSE customers. Additionally, they are former employees of Challenger Industries, a well-respected industrial distributor that provided PVF products and services for crude oil and natural gas exploration, pipelines, natural gas plants, power plants and refineries.

“With the Kellers joining our team, and additional investment in inventory and equipment and our commitment to the PVF market segment, Border States will be well positioned to provide customers both electrical and PVF products supported by specialists — something many of our customers have been asking for,” said Jason Stein, executive VP - sales and marketing, in the press release.

This expansion of the PVF market segment will start in the Northwest Region of BSE, which includes branch locations in Bismarck, Dickinson, Minot, Watford City and Williston, ND. BSE will strategically phase-in PVF in other branch locations to support customer demand.