City Electric Supply Opens New Location in Merritt Island, Florida

City Electric Supply recently opened its first location on Merritt Island, FL. The company spent over 15 months building the facility from the ground up. The new branch is 4,000 sq ft with an outdoor pipe yard and second-story floor over the offices to hold extra material.

This branch is over Hubert Humphrey Bridge and will fill a gap between other CES stores in the area for customers. “This location is between our Rockledge and Titusville branches,” said District Manager Joe Petrie in the press release. “Merritt Island is about 20 minutes away from each of those locations to help customers headed to their jobsites. We are in a spot that is going to help them save time driving, especially if they are working by the beach.

“In order to get to the beach, you have to cross the bridge. In the past, if you needed additional material or to pick something up again, it would cost you time in traffic to drive back over the bridge and get it. With Merritt Island now open, new and existing customers won’t have to spend time driving back and forth.”