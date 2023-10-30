Wisconsin Electrical Contractor Wins Chalfant Giveaway at NECA 23

Chalfant Manufacturing Co., Avon, OH, recently made its fourth consecutive appearance at the NECA Show, the largest tradeshow in the electrical construction industry. At Booth #1432, various small item giveaways included pens, bottle openers, golf tees, carpenter-style checklists, and special edition NECA23 t-shirts. There was also a big-ticket giveaway of a Yeti Hopper Flip 18 Soft Cooler. Each attendee who had their ID badge scanned not only got the special edition NECA23 t-shirt but they were automatically entered to win the Yeti Cooler Bag. Brian John, a Project Manager with Van Ert Electric Company Inc., Wausau, WI, was selected from over 400 names to win the Yeti Cooler bag.