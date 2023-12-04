CES Opens New Georgia Branch East of Atlanta

City Electric Supply (CES) officially opened the doors to a new branch in Eatonton, GA, to service construction developments in the area, including hundreds of new houses. CES Lake Oconee is 45 minutes away from any Atlanta metro area or suburb, and CES realized the need for a distributor.

“It’s exciting to finally be open in Lake Country,” said District Manager Steve Frost in the press release. The reception we’ve received since coming to town has been fantastic. People keep coming into the store saying, ‘We’re so excited to finally have a distributor in the area.’”

After spending close to two years searching the area for the perfect location to open a store, CES signed a lease on a building in October. The team spent six months getting the buildout completed on the 6,600-sq-f facility with help from Landmark Construction.

“This Lake Oconee is a centralized location to some of our other CES locations, including two Augusta locations, Athens, Macon, Loganville, and Covington, GA. The growth around Lake Oconee is tremendous,” said Senior Regional Manager R.T. Smith in the release.