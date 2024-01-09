CES Continues Branch Expansion with New South Carolina Location

City Electric Supply has opened a second location in Rock Hill, SC, the fifth largest city in South Carolina. CES Rock Hill East will assist with the developments of York County.

"Rock Hill East is only about five miles away from our first location,” said District Manager Shawn Odom in the press release. “This location is close to Interstate 77, so it’s easier for customers to locate our branch. This new location is also close to CES Lancaster. Having three branches, two in Rock Hill and one in Lancaster, close to each other will save customers time – regardless of where they’re driving from.”



CES said in the release that finding the perfect location took seven months. The team spent time upfitting the building and added 2,500 sq ft for additional warehouse space. The renovations also include 18-ft ceilings to store more products.

"Opening a new branch is a process that takes time, but we’re extremely happy with the outcome," said Branch Manager Andrew Long in the press release. "We worked as a team to prepare this location for our customers. My team and I look forward to supporting the community and watching what we’ve built grow."

Long is a native of the area who has lived in Rock Hill most of his life. He has over 20 years of industry experience, which ranges from delivery driver to commercial and industrial sales. Long worked at the first CES Rock Hill location and was later promoted to branch manager at CES Gaffney.



Long is not the only team member with experience in the industry. “Our Operations Manager Paul Frye came from our Waxhaw branch,” he said in the release. “He is extremely knowledgeable about the products we sell but also about branch operations. Outside Salesman Conner Gregory has experience with electrical contracting and industrial plant maintenance.”