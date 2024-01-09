Mars Electric Opens 12th Location in Youngstown, OH

Mars Electric, Mayfield Village, OH, opened its 12th location in Youngstown, Ohio at 1208 Ameritech Blvd., between I-680 and I-80.

Mars Electric added its Youngstown branch to provide electrical contractors, industrial facilities, hospitals and institutions in the area with quick access to its 10,000 in-stock products, and thousands of hard-to-find electrical, lighting and power distribution products. In addition, customers can expect next-day local deliveries at no cost, EXPRESS will call, and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

“Youngstown is an important location for us. Many customers rely on us to provide fast access to everyday electrical items for their residential, commercial and industrial projects”, said Michael Mammone, senior VP of Sales at Mars Electric, in the press release. “Since we renovated the building, we were able to add features like drive-in access for customer loading, a state-of-the-art counter with space for product demonstrations, a training room with live-stream capabilities, and prefab space for customers to assemble equipment onsite, such as site lighting poles and heads. We even added an air compressor for customers to fill their vehicles’ tires in our parking lot.”

Its Youngtown customers have access to the following services: