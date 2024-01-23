CES Opens New Branch in Waller, TX

City Electric Supply (CES) has opened a location in Waller, TX, to help meet the jobsite demands north of Houston. This location will help customers who drive to other cities for material, saving hours every day in commutes and hundreds of dollars in gas money.

“We’re in a new market, and we intend to serve existing customers who live in the area and have been commuting to supply houses,” said Branch Manager Tyler Lukes in the press release. “CES has had customers asking for a branch in Waller for a while now. A lot of this surrounding area will give us the opportunity to strike new business while maintaining relationships with existing CES customers.”

Located off the 290 Corridor, CES says this location is going to help customers save hundreds of dollars a week on gas because of shorter commutes. “This is one of the last corridors coming into Houston that is in the process of being completed. said District Manager Darron Rocka in the release. “Waller is the true outskirts of Houston, and I think now, with recent developments, is the perfect time to open up here. There’s a lot of contractors that live in this area who have gotten used to longer drives for material. CES is excited to be opening up here.”