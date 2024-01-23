Richards Electric/Sonepar Opens a New Branch in Elizabethtown, KY

Richards Electric opened a new location in Elizabethtown, KY, that will serve contractors in commercial construction, industrial MRO and OEM markets. Richards Electric operates within Springfield Electric, a Sonepar Co.

Chris Scarbrough, president of Springfield Electric, said in the press release, “We’re excited to be part of the growing Elizabethtown community with the opening of our new branch. The Elizabethtown facility is staffed and merchandised as an open branch concept. The open concept allows customers to peruse aisles and pull materials themselves or be supported by a sales associate to pull and locate products.”

The new branch is located at 240 N. Black Branch Rd, Elizabethtown, KY, and managed by Mike Misrach, VP Sales, and Jeff Weyhing, branch manager for the Louisville and Elizabethtown locations.