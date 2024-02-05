CES Opens Branch in Fast-Growing Austin Market Area

City Electric Supply (CES) opened a new location in the Austin, TX, metro, in Bastrop, TX.

The company spent almost two years seeking the perfect location to open up a store and found a building that was originally two spaces, with one wall in the middle separating the offices. After taking the wall out, CES saw the opportunity to make CES Bastrop a unique setup. Completing the renovation in nine months, CES Bastrop uses 6,000 sq ft and highlights a lighting showroom in the branch.

“We got the middle wall knocked out and added office spaces, but looking at the floorplan, we saw the potential to do something new that we haven’t done in our area,” said District Manager John Moreno in the press release. “We decided to do a lighting showroom. With technology nowadays, there are many things you can do with lights rights now, and we wanted to have that on display in this location.”

Located on the southeast side of Austin, CES Bastrop is near several other CES locations, including stores in Kyle, Hutto and Pflugerville. Bastrop County is the 18th fastest-growing county in the state, next to one of the fastest-growing cities in the country. Bastrop has an already established Business and Industrial Park, but has plans to expand the business park and add jobs inside Bastrop for its residents.

“Nate Jefferson (CES regional manager) and I have been looking in the area for close to a year and a half, and we wanted to open a branch here to begin to fill out near our additional locations. There is a lot of building currently happening in Bastrop, so CES wanted to be ready and help assist customers,” said Moreno in the release.