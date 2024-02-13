CES’s New San Antonio Location Offers Panel-Building Services

City Electric Supply (CES) has officially opened its new San Antonio North location in Texas.

The 10,000-sq-ft branch serves a special purpose: being home to the One Line Service. CES One Line Service has the capability to build high-amp, main capacity panels in only a couple of weeks, saving time for customers.

“CES San Antonio North has the capacity to build 1,000A main breakers and 1,200A panel boards in just a few weeks,” said Branch Manager Corey Schade in the press release. “Compared to other lead times of 30-52 weeks, this allows our customers to stay on time with their jobsite tasks, from commercial to residential projects.”

San Antonio has multiple transportation projects occurring under the Texas Department of Transportation and developments downtown. Through San Antonio Business Journal Crane Watch, residents can easily track real estate developments planned and under construction in the city.

“This San Antonio North location is in a more centralized location for our One Line. CES needed to put those operations in a bigger location, and this branch provides that space,” said District Manager Tyler Cannon in the press release. “This location will help service San Antonio and even start to bridge the gap into Austin.”