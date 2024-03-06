Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Holds Annual Manufacturer &  Agency Recognition Event

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, held its third annual Circle of Distinction dinner and awards ceremony on Feb. 13 at the Lowcountry Conference Center, also in Summerville. The annual event recognized nearly 40 manufacturers, manufacturer representative agencies, and individuals for outstanding performance in support of ACES in 2023.

Each participant received a commemorative Circle Award representing their membership in 2023. There were eight Best in Class categories awarded and four major awards for overall performance, including a notable addition this year for Inside Support Team of the Year. Here are the award winners:

Manufacturer Best in Class Award Recipients for 2023

Siemens – Sales; Charlotte Wire & Cable – Supply Chain Management; RAB – Training and Development; IDEAL Industries - New Products. Arlington Industries and Legrand – Marketing.

Agency Best in Class Award Recipients for 2023 (in photo above)

FRM – Sales ; KMS Sales – Training and Development; and George Pickett & Associates – Marketing.

Outstanding Overall Performance Awards for 2023

OmniCable – Inside Support Team of the Year; Siemens - Manufacturer of the Year: Bill Wade & Associates – Agency of the Year; Nate Smith (Siemens) and Marc Emerson (United Electrical Sales) – Professional of the Year.