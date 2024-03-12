United Electric Supply Opens RDC to Service VA & Mid-Atlantic Market

United Electric Supply, New Castle, DE, has expanded into Culpeper, VA, with the opening of a regional service center (RSC). The new location creates an opportunity to service both new and existing customers in the area and aligns with the company’s five-year expansion strategy. Culpepper is approximately 73 miles southwest of Washington, DC.

The new RSC allows customers access to increased local stock and advanced feeder cable parallel equipment. United Electric Supply said in its press release that its investments in wire and conduit management support projects of any size across their entire territory. The availability of local inventory coupled with a variety of delivery options, including OnDemand delivery (delivered in less than two hours), enables customers to utilize their talents more efficiently.

George Vorwick, president & CEO, United Electric Supply, said in the press release, “This investment is representative of our long-term strategy of expanding both our service organization and our geographic footprint.”