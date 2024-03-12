United Electric Supply Honors Legrand & Hubbell in Annual Supplier Awards Program

Hubbell was named Strategic Marketing Supplier. "The team at Hubbell supports initiatives across our organization that help align with our strategic growth efforts," said Becky Starkey, director of marketing, United Electric Supply, in the press release. "Their local and corporate support make it easy to work together."

The selection process was based on 2023 data, utilizing weighted criteria. The award program creates an opportunity for United Electric to recognize key suppliers for their efforts in the creation and development of strategic initiatives that generate growth for both companies.

Each year, United Electric Supply provides feedback to suppliers from their branch, sales and logistics teams on what's working and areas for improvement. A sample of the categories evaluated for Overall Strategic Supplier include sales growth, Net Profit Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), hit rate data, and operational efficiency, including on-time deliveries and shipping errors.