United Electric Supply Honors Legrand & Hubbell in Annual Supplier Awards Program

United Electric Supply, New Castle, DE, recently announced its Second Annual Supplier Awards for Overall Strategic Supplier and Strategic Marketing Supplier. The awards were given at United Electric's annual Sales Summit dinner held on Feb. 29.
Legrand was named Overall Strategic Supplier. "We are highly aligned with Legrand across multiple brands," said George Vorwick, president & CEO, United Electric Supply, in the press release. "Our annual planning efforts support our strategic initiatives, are well documented, and implemented with precision."
Hubbell was named Strategic Marketing Supplier. "The team at Hubbell supports initiatives across our organization that help align with our strategic growth efforts," said Becky Starkey, director of marketing, United Electric Supply, in the press release. "Their local and corporate support make it easy to work together."
The selection process was based on 2023 data, utilizing weighted criteria. The award program creates an opportunity for United Electric to recognize key suppliers for their efforts in the creation and development of strategic initiatives that generate growth for both companies.
Each year, United Electric Supply provides feedback to suppliers from their branch, sales and logistics teams on what's working and areas for improvement. A sample of the categories evaluated for Overall Strategic Supplier include sales growth, Net Profit Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), hit rate data, and operational efficiency, including on-time deliveries and shipping errors.