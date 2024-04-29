CMP Products Joins ETIM North America

CMP Products Limited, global specialists in the manufacture of cable glands and cable cleats, joined the North American chapter of ETIM North America, the global product classification standards organization.

“We at CMP are committed to helping the industry refine the ETIM product classification to support the industry’s digitalization evolution,” said Jamie Hughes, regional manager – The Americas, CMP Products Ltd, in the press release. “We belong to ETIM in other countries and feel that it’s natural step, as we expand in North America, to participate in ETIM North America and lend our product knowledge and support. As we do with our products, CMP recognizes that ETIM is setting and raising the bar for standardized digital product data that improves industry data communication, improves customer experience, and reduces supply chain costs.”

“We are excited to have CMP’s participation in ETIM North America”, said Mary Shaw, executive director of ETIM North America, in the press release. “As a global manufacturer, their knowledge and expertise in cable cleats, glands and lugs, makes them a valuable asset in refining and enhancing the ETIM model to meet the needs of North America’s electrical distributors and customers.”

To learn more about ETIM North America, its Product Expert Groups, and how manufacturers, distributors, reps, and service companies can participate, visit www.etim-na.org or contact Mary Shaw at [email protected].