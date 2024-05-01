Regency Supply opens new branch location in SoCal’s Orange County

Regency Supply recently opened a new branch in Fountain Valley, CA, near large companies and customers such as Boeing, Rivian, the University of California-Irvine and Disney that call Orange County home. The new branch is located at 18375 Euclid Street, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 and can be reached at (714) 665-2187.

“Ultimately, our goal is to help local business thrive,” said Branch General Manager Ron Pilner in the press release. “We’re in a convenient spot in Fountain Valley, right off the 405, and our local inventory will be focused on what contractors and customers need most. If we can meet the needs of local contractors and businesses — and make their jobs easier — we can fuel growth in our community,”

Regency Supply said in a press release that the new branch will follow the company culture of supporting the local community. For example, each location collects wheelchairs for a non-profit organization, Wheels for the World, which helps people with disabilities. They also support other organizations like Children’s Hunger Fund, and encourage employees to volunteer for organizations doing good in their community with paid time off.

“The local community has always been a priority for us, and our business is about more than pipe, wire and light bulbs,” said Evan Regenstreif, co-owner and CEO of Regency Supply, in the release. “We want a culture that is values-driven and people-centered, and we are excited to share this experience with the Orange County community.”