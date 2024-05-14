Canada’s Franklin Empire Honored with Best Managed Company Award

“We are so thrilled to have received this recognition. What sets Franklin Empire apart is our longevity, relationships, and expertise in the market,” said Clifford Backman, co-president, in the press release. “The fact that we are a fourth-generation company is quite unique. Of the more than 50 distributor companies in all of Canada, only a handful have reached the 80-year milestone. It is only possible to achieve this in a family business if there continues to be a passional next generation to keep it going, and a solid team of people who continue to contribute to the growth and to provide the necessary coaching to our future teams. We are proud to say that today, we are very well positioned.”

“Our values, mission and objectives have been built on and concentrated on throughout our 82-year history,” added Bernie Backman, co-president. “We have grown to be the largest Canadian owned independent electrical distributor. Our success has been because we have always been true to our values of independence, agility and loyalty.”