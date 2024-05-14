Canada’s Franklin Empire Honored with Best Managed Company Award

Franklin Empire, Montreal, Quebec, recently received the prestigious 2024 Canada’s Best Managed Companies award.
Celebrating over 30 years, Canada’s Best Managed Companies program awards excellence in private Canadian-owned companies with revenues of $50 million or greater. To attain the designation, companies are evaluated on their leadership in the areas of strategy, culture and commitment, capabilities, and innovation, governance and financial performance.
Canada’s Best Managed Companies is one of the country’s leading business awards programs recognizing innovative and world‑class businesses. Every year, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent evaluation process. Applicants are evaluated by an independent panel of judges with representation from program sponsors and special guests.
“We are so thrilled to have received this recognition. What sets Franklin Empire apart is our longevity, relationships, and expertise in the market,” said Clifford Backman, co-president, in the press release. “The fact that we are a fourth-generation company is quite unique. Of the more than 50 distributor companies in all of Canada, only a handful have reached the 80-year milestone. It is only possible to achieve this in a family business if there continues to be a passional next generation to keep it going, and a solid team of people who continue to contribute to the growth and to provide the necessary coaching to our future teams. We are proud to say that today, we are very well positioned.”
“Our values, mission and objectives have been built on and concentrated on throughout our 82-year history,” added Bernie Backman, co-president. “We have grown to be the largest Canadian owned independent electrical distributor. Our success has been because we have always been true to our values of independence, agility and loyalty.”