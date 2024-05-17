Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Hosts Trade Show and NE Code Seminar

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, hosted a 2020 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) NEC Grounding and Bonding Seminar featuring Mike Holt, a nationally recognized expert on the National Electrical Code (NEC) standards as the in-person instructor. The NEC-2020 Electrical Code is the current year of adoption in the Carolinas and Georgia.

Nearly 200 participants attended the seminar, which lasted eight hours, and qualified for continuing education credit hours in multiple jurisdictions.

The event was held at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville, South Carolina and occupied all the 15,000 sq-ft space available for classroom and meeting space. Participants enjoyed a continental breakfast, a luncheon reception, and course materials including a personal copy of Mike’s Illustrated Guide to Understanding the NEC requirements for Bonding and Grounding. Additionally, NEC 2020 and 2023 code books and tabs were available for purchase. Holt said in the press release, "It was great to join ACES in South Carolina and to meet so many industry professionals at the seminar and trade show. It's so important to stay on top of the industry changes and classes like this help ensure that electricians work safely and are in compliance with Code and are the best professionals possible.”