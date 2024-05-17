Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Hosts Trade Show and NE Code Seminar

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES), Summerville, SC, hosted a 2020 National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) NEC Grounding and Bonding Seminar featuring Mike Holt, a nationally recognized expert on the National Electrical Code (NEC) standards as the in-person instructor. The NEC-2020 Electrical Code is the current year of adoption in the Carolinas and Georgia.
Nearly 200 participants attended the seminar, which lasted eight hours, and qualified for continuing education credit hours in multiple jurisdictions.
The event was held at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Summerville, South Carolina and occupied all the 15,000 sq-ft space available for classroom and meeting space. Participants enjoyed a continental breakfast, a luncheon reception, and course materials including a personal copy of Mike’s Illustrated Guide to Understanding the NEC requirements for Bonding and Grounding. Additionally, NEC 2020 and 2023 code books and tabs were available for purchase. Holt said in the press release, "It was great to join ACES in South Carolina and to meet so many industry professionals at the seminar and trade show. It's so important to stay on top of the industry changes and classes like this help ensure that electricians work safely and are in compliance with Code and are the best professionals possible.”
Along with the Mike Holt’s NEC seminar, Atlantic Coast Electric Supply also held their 2024 Industry Trade It brought together over 40 vendors, including industry leaders such as iTOOLco, Siemens, Legrand, ABB and Satco. The event was attended by nearly 400 participants, ACES employees, and vendors.
One of the highlights of the evening was the chance to win prizes, including the grand prize golf cart. Attendees participated in ACES EXPO QUEST, a digital game where attendees scanned exhibitor QR codes to answer polls, surveys or trivia questions related to the exhibitor to earn points adding to the excitement and camaraderie of the event. Following the event, the exhibitors were given game insights about their booth's performance. These insights provided each exhibitor with valuable data about the attendees at their booths, allowing them to team up with ACES employees for follow-up.