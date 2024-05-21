Four Electrical Distributors Serving on AD’s Board of Directors

The electrical wholesaling industry is well represented on Affiliated Distributors 2024 board of directors, with executives from Border States, DSG, E.B. Horsman and McNaughton-McKay Electric serving alongside distributors from other industrial verticals.

Members of Affiliated Distributors, Wayne, PA, elected three directors to AD’s Board of Directors and made an appointment. AD’s newly elected director is Scott Weaver, President & CEO of APR Supply Co. John Wiborg, President & CEO of Stellar Industrial Supply, Inc. and Paul Kennedy, President & CEO of Dakota Supply Group, were also re-elected.

Weaver has led APR Supply since 1998. APR Supply is a third-generation, family-owned HVAC and plumbing distribution business. He currently serves on the AD HVAC Divisional Board of Directors.

Kennedy brings his over 30 years of experience in plumbing, electrical, HVAC/R and waterworks distribution to his current role as the president & CEO of Dakota Supply Group. Before DSG, he served as president & COO of a Midwest-based distributor and spent 19 years in senior management roles across the U.S. and Canada for a large global plumbing distributor. He serves as an independent director for The Bostwick-Braun company and as a director on the boards of the National Association of Electrical Distributors (NAED) and American Supply Association (ASA). He joined the AD board in 2023 and serves on its Organizational Development Committee.

AD also announced the board’s appointment of Jason Seger, the president & CEO of Border States, to fill the vacancy created by David White’s retirement. Seger has a diverse background in inventory, pricing, marketing, operations, customer and acquisition integration and sales and management roles. He currently serves on the AD U.S. Electrical Divisional Board and also served on the Innovation Advisory Council for IDEA, the NAED LEAD committee and the NAED Western Region Council.

Wiborg is the founder, CEO & President of Stellar Industrial Supply, Inc., an industrial, safety and metalworking supply distributor. He is an active member of his community and serves on several private company boards. Wiborg also previously served on the Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and as Chairman for the Industrial Supply Association. Wiborg joined the board in 2013 and serves as the lead director of the Board. He also serves on the AD Industrial & Safety – U.S. Divisional Board.

The members of the 2024 AD board of firectors are:

• François Deschênes, president & CEO, Deschênes Group Inc.

• Steve Drummond, president, Source Atlantic & chair of the AD Nominating & Governance Committee

• Clay Geary, owner/manager, Interior Exterior Building Supply

• Karla Neupert Hockley, president, Consolidated Supply Co.

• Tim Horsman, president & CEO, E.B. Horsman & Son & AD Organizational Development Committee Chair

• Paul Kennedy, president & CEO, Dakota Supply Group

• Dr. Don McNeeley, chairman & CEO, Chicago Tube & Iron & Chair of the Investment Committee

• Donald Slominski, Jr., Executive Chairman, McNaughton-McKay Electric Co. & AD Audit Committee Chair

• Jason Seger, president, Border States Electric

• Scott Weaver, president & CEO, APR Supply Co.

• Bill Weisberg, chairman & CEO, AD

• John Wiborg, president & CEO, Stellar Industrial Supply, Inc. & & AD Board lead director