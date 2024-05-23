  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Adds Second North Carolina Location

    May 23, 2024
    The new 24,000-sq-ft location is at 467 Interchange Drive, Dallas, NC.

    Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES) has added another location in North Carolina and its seventh  location overall. ACES has served the Concord, NC, market for seven years and is excited to meet the electrical needs of customers in the Gastonia, NC, market.

    Philip Walker has moved from the North Charleston, SC, branch to join the team of Austin Peeler, Andy Johnston, Dean Toman and Adam Richmond in Gastonia. The company is holding a grand opening luncheon on June 13 to celebrate the new location.