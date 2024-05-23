Atlantic Coast Electric Supply Adds Second North Carolina Location

Atlantic Coast Electric Supply (ACES) has added another location in North Carolina and its seventh location overall. ACES has served the Concord, NC, market for seven years and is excited to meet the electrical needs of customers in the Gastonia, NC, market.

Philip Walker has moved from the North Charleston, SC, branch to join the team of Austin Peeler, Andy Johnston, Dean Toman and Adam Richmond in Gastonia. The company is holding a grand opening luncheon on June 13 to celebrate the new location.