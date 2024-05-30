Agilix Moves into New Facility in Kansas City Metro

Agilix Solutions, St. Louis, MO, a distributor of automation, electrical, datacom, safety and industrial products and services, has begun operations at its new 102,000-sq-ft building in the Kansas City suburb of Lenexa, KS. The company officially moved and is now fulfilling customer orders from the new office and warehouse at 10960 Lakeview Avenue.

Also open for business is the new Agilix sales counter, which is currently serving customers who walk in to purchase materials from inventory, as well as those who visit to pick up will call orders. An official open house will be held later this year.

“We are excited to be operational in this vast new building,” said

Craig Reynolds, VP of the Agilix West Region, said in the press release. “For the last several years, we’ve looked forward to increasing our warehouse space and our ability to stock even more of the automation, datacom, lighting, and other materials our customers need for their work.”

The company has had a branch location in the Kansas City area since 1994. The new building is more than three times the size of the previous Agilix facility. It encompasses 90,000 sq ft of warehouse space with eight dock doors and 12,000 sq ft of office space, including a 50-person training room. Agilix employs 30 people in the Kansas City region, and nearly 400 companywide in its 13 branches.

“2024 marks 30 years in Kansas City, and I’m so proud to celebrate that milestone with our colleagues in the West Region who have contributed to our growth and expansion,” said Agilix CEO Mike Stanfill in the press release. “The team has truly built a reputation for focusing on customer needs while delivering product and service excellence. Our new Kansas City