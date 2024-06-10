Viking Electric/Sonepar to Open Location in Milwaukee Metro

Viking Electric announced plans to open a new branch location in Oak Creek, WI, in late 2024 or early 2025. The company has signed a lease with St. John Properties to occupy space in a new, multi-tenant building that is being constructed in the Rawson Avenue Business Center II.

The floor plan of the new Oak Creek location includes approximately 8,800 total sq ft of space and will feature an open store concept. Customers will be able to peruse the aisles, touch the products, and pull material directly from the showroom/warehouse shelves or be assisted by a counter sales associate who will locate and pull the products for them. The open store concept is an initiative that will allow Viking Electric to better serve its customers in the Milwaukee market.

The address of the new location will be 517 E. Rawson Avenue, Oak Creek, WI, approximately 15 miles south of the company’s existing location in Milwaukee, WI.

“Viking Electric has been discussing an additional location in the Milwaukee area for a long time and we are excited to be adding another branch in this market,” Rick Borowski, Viking Electric Milwaukee sales manager, said in the press release. “The open floor concept in a new location is a great opportunity for Viking Electric to continue our growth, expand our geographic footprint, and increase service levels to our customers.”

Owned by Sonepar, Viking Electric is a distributor and solutions provider with 22 locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Chicago. The company was founded in 1964 in St. Paul, MN, and serves residential and commercial electrical contractors, industrial, tool and related markets. The company stocks more than 30,000 products from 400 manufacturers including electrical supplies, lighting, power tools, hand tools, wire and cable, automation, datacom, switchgear, and more.