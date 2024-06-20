Champion Fiberglass Promotes Build America, Buy America (BABA) Product Portfolio

Champion Fiberglass is pleased to remind its customers and partners that it's "Build America, Buy America" certified.

The Build America, Buy America Act was created as a part of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and signed into law on Nov. 15, 2021. The Act was intended to strengthen "Made in America" laws that bolster America’s industrial base, protect national security and support high-paying jobs.

Champion Fiberglass products have always been made in America at its Spring, TX, facility using American materials and labor. The company’s expanded facilities, upgraded equipment, enhanced sustainability and fortified supply chain for Champion Duct, Champion Strut and Champion Bridge Drain ensure compliance, enhance product quality and help to reduce lead times. In turn, this generates meaningful savings on material and installation costs for our customers.

Said Champion Fiberglass CEO Christopher Kissel in the press release, “We’ve always been proud of our Made in America status and of our work on so many landmark American infrastructure projects. Utility projects like the Hoover Dam, bridges like the Golden Gate, tunnels, subway systems, mines, countless data centers, water treatment pl and airports are just some examples of work that we are proud to have contributed to. BABA certification is in our DNA. Our customers can continue to feel confident that they are supporting American jobs, an American Company, and the American economy.”