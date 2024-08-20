Crawford Opens Sixth Houston Area Location Near Stafford, TX

Crawford/Sonepar opened its sixth Houston metropolitan area location. The new 9,500 sq-ft facility is located just outside the city of Stafford, less than 30 miles from the company’s Katy Distribution Center. Daily product replenishments are made each morning directly from the 500,000 sq-ft mega-warehouse. Crawford said in the press release that through automation enhancements, the distribution center sifts through material and guarantees on-time deliveries daily. This ensures the new density branch can house frequently purchased materials while maintaining nearly instant access to more than $80 million of inventory.

The new location is the distributor’s seventh to feature an open counter-warehouse, allowing customers to walk in and hand-pick materials, returning to business with maximized efficiency.

“Houston continues to grow, and we are here for it. We noticed our customers were spending a lot of time on the south side of town, so we expanded to make their drives for material pickups more accessible,” said Mark Howard, branch manager, in the press release.