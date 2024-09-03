  • E-NEWSLETTER SUBSCRIPTIONS
    Elliott Electric Supply Expands to the Carolinas with New Charlotte Branch

    Sept. 3, 2024
    Elliott Electric Supply is opening its new branch in Charlotte, NC. This expansion marks the company’s first presence in the Carolinas. The new location is set to be fully operational by Sept. 9.

    The Charlotte branch, a 55,000-sq-ft facility strategically located adjacent to I-85 at 4250 Business Center Dr. Suite 300, will serve the Charlotte metropolitan area and is designed to support commercial, industrial and residential sectors.

    “As we continue to add branches to the Carolinas, our inventory levels will grow, giving our customers the ability to get their jobs done,” said Area Manager Dan Billingsley in the press release.  “Being an independently owned and operated company, Elliott Electric Supply has always prided itself on having sufficient inventory for our markets, as well having consistent customer pricing across all 180-plus branches.” 

    In celebration of the new branch, Elliott Electric Supply is planning an open house event in early November, with details to be announced. Additionally, Elliott Electric Supply will be supporting the Mia Stokes Memorial Golf Tournament on Oct. 21, further demonstrating their commitment to community involvement.

    “The Charlotte branch will serve as the first branch in the Carolinas for Elliott and will help us bring a long-term commitment of excellence to the area," said Billingsley.  We plan to continue the growth here in Charlotte with additional branches but also envision other areas of both North and South Carolina in the very near future.” 

